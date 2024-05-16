Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Baby elephant receives 'Z-category security' during family nap in Tamil Nadu reserve

Sattva Yoga Academy: Illuminating the path to inner transformation

Pioneering global management and leadership: Dr. Shailesh Thaker's enduring legacy

Ceramic coating for bikes

Meet actress who began career as child artist, decided to quit acting, become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam after..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Baby elephant receives 'Z-category security' during family nap in Tamil Nadu reserve

Sattva Yoga Academy: Illuminating the path to inner transformation

Pioneering global management and leadership: Dr. Shailesh Thaker's enduring legacy

Humans who transformed themselves into animals

7 health benefits of climbing stairs

Animals whose blood is not red

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

CBSE 12th Results 2024 Declared: 87.98% Students Pass, Trivandrum Remains Top Performer

Sushil Kumar Modi Dies: Former Bihar Deputy CM And BJP MP Passes Away At 72

CBSE Class 10 Results 2024 Out: 93.6% Students Pass Board Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

Meet actor, who lived in chawl, left engineering for films, earned only Rs 1500; now competes with SRK, Salman, Ranbir

Meet actress who began career as child artist, decided to quit acting, become IAS officer, cracked UPSC exam after..

Salman Khan house firing case: Haryana man helped accused join Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, gave them...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Baby elephant receives 'Z-category security' during family nap in Tamil Nadu reserve

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a heartwarming video of an elephant family peacefully sleeping in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 16, 2024, 02:08 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

IAS officer Supriya Sahu, renowned for sharing captivating wildlife videos, has once again charmed the internet with a delightful glimpse into the lives of elephants. The latest 15-second clip, filmed by wildlife photographer Dhanu Paran, offers a serene view of an elephant family peacefully slumbering in the depths of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu.

The video, originally posted on X (formerly Twitter), showcases the tranquil scene of the elephant herd in repose. The infant elephant, cocooned by its protective kin, receives what Sahu aptly describes as "Z-category security" from its watchful family members. Notably, one juvenile elephant is captured gently tapping the ground, seemingly ensuring the presence of its companions nearby.

Sahu, in her caption accompanying the post, reflects on the striking parallels between elephant family dynamics and our own, highlighting the universal themes of care and reassurance.

The internet resonated with heartfelt reactions upon witnessing this rare spectacle. Social media users poured into the comments section, expressing adoration and admiration for these majestic creatures.

One Instagram user exclaimed, "Beautiful smart precious babies, I love and adore them so very much," encapsulating the sentiment echoed by many. Another commenter marveled at the elephants' growth and familial bonds, stating, "Gosh they're all thriving, it's so wonderful to see these amazing animals growing into adulthood and making new family members."

Acknowledging the charm of the youngest member, a third commenter declared, "Of course baby jumbo rules!!!" while another simply expressed joy at seeing the elephants at play.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, college dropout who built Rs 11000 crore company at 21, his net worth is…

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli surprise paparazzi with special gift hamper, thank them for...

This superstar has seen 11 deaths in family, one sister had cancer, other burned to death, he lost infant daughter to...

Blinkit now gives free dhaniya with veggie orders, thanks to Mumbai mom

Allu Arjun breaks silence on supporting uncle Pawan Kalyan's political rival in Nandyal: 'I made a promise to...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

Remember Harsh Lunia? Just Mohabbat child star, here's how former actor looks now, his wife is Bollywood's popular...

Mother's Day 2024: Bollywood supermoms who balance motherhood, acting, and run multi-crore businesses

Rocky Aur Rani's Golu aka Anjali Anand shocks fans with drastic weight loss without gym, says fitness secret is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement