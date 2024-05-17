Twitter
People in this country compete to see who’s best at doing nothing, here's why

The event, which was recently held, challenges participants to do absolutely nothing for 90 minutes, providing a rare chance to escape the nation's hyper-competitive culture

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 17, 2024, 09:58 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

More than 100 people gathered in Seoul over the weekend for a unique event: the annual Space-out competition. The event, which was recently held, challenges participants to do absolutely nothing for 90 minutes, providing a rare chance to escape South Korea's hyper-competitive culture.

Participants, ranging from second-grade children to individuals in their 60s, were selected from over 4,000 applicants. They sat silently on yoga mats, monitored for heart rate stability, and refrained from sleeping, checking their phones, or talking. Onlookers voted for their favourite contestants, and the person with the most stable heart rate among the top ten took home the trophy.

This year's winner was Kwon So-a, a freelance announcer juggling multiple jobs, reported CNN. She received a trophy shaped like Auguste Rodin’s sculpture "The Thinker."

The competition was founded by visual artist Woopsyang in 2014 after she experienced severe burnout. Since then, the event has grown internationally, with similar competitions held in cities like Beijing, Rotterdam, Taipei, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

For many, the Space-out competition offers a crucial break from the relentless pressures of academic and professional success prevalent in South Korea. 

Speed skater Kwak Yoon-gy, a double Olympic silver medalist, was among the notable participants seeking respite from stress and burnout, according to the CNN report. 

As the Space-out competition celebrated its tenth anniversary, it continued to serve as a physical challenge, an art piece, and a mental health reprieve. 

Hosted by the city government, this year’s event underscored the growing recognition of the need for moments of stillness in a fast-paced world.

