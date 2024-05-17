Meet PhD wife of IIT graduate hired at Rs 100 crore salary package, was fired within a year, he is now…

Parag Agarwal was fired from Rs 100 crore job at social media platform after it was acquired by Elon Musk in a massive 44 billion dollar deal.

IIT graduate Parag Agarwal made it to the news all over the globe after he was picked as the CEO of Twitter at a record salary package of Rs 100 crore. After spearheading the company for a while, he again made it to the headlines as he was fired from the social media platform after it was acquired by Elon Musk in a massive 44 billion dollar deal. Parag Agrawal secured AIR 77 in IIT-JEE. He and along with other fired executives is now seeking over Rs 1000 crore as severance pay. As the IIT graduate is back in the news, we tell you about a key support for the popular IIT graduate. We are talking about Vineeta Agarwala, the wife of Parag Agarwal. She is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, and she leads investments for the firm's bio and health fund.

Parag Agarwal’s wife made it to the news after Andreessen Horowitz expressed interest in Twitter acquisition by Elon Musk which led to removal of Parag Agrawal as CEO. Vineeta Agarwala has held many different roles in the healthcare space as an physician, operator and a venture investor. Vineeta has been an investor on the Google Ventures life sciences team and she has collaborated with academic researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory and the Broad Institute.

IIT graduate Parag Agarwal’s wife Vineeta holds a B.S. in biophysics from Stanford University, and MD and PhD degrees from Harvard Medical School / MIT. She completed her clinical residency at Stanford, and is board certified in internal medicine. She served as an early data scientist at Kyruus, a management consultant for biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device clients at McKinsey & Co. She was also a director of product management at Flatiron Health.

Vineeta serves on a number of portfolio company boards, including Amber Bio, BigHat Biosciences, Function Oncology, GC Therapeutics, Orbital Therapeutics, Rezo Therapeutics, Memora Health, Pearl Health, Pomelo Care, Thyme Care, and Waymark.