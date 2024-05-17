Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This flop caused Govinda to leave Bollywood, director quit films, makers suffered huge loss, film earned only...

IPL 2024 playoff scenarios explained after SRH vs GT washout, three teams battle for last spot

Man who disappeared 26 years ago found in neighbour`s cellar, just 100 metres from home

'Retiring as a legend': FIFA pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, world's third highest active goal scorer

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Retiring as a legend': FIFA pays tribute to Sunil Chhetri, world's third highest active goal scorer

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

10 highest-grossing Indian films overseas

Bowlers with most wickets for each team in IPL

8 signs that you are dehydrated

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

This flop caused Govinda to leave Bollywood, director quit films, makers suffered huge loss, film earned only...

Kartam Bhugtam review: Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz struggle to save this half-Shaitaan, half-Savadhaan India thriller

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This flop caused Govinda to leave Bollywood, director quit films, makers suffered huge loss, film earned only...

In early 2000, Govinda was struggling with stardom, and the failure of this film led him to leave Bollywood for politics.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 17, 2024, 04:15 PM IST

article-main
Govinda in Raja Bhaiya
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Govinda is regarded as one of the top stars from the 1980s-1990s. The actor ruled the 90s with his rib-tickling comedy blockbusters. However, in 2000, the actor's superstardom was affected, and his popularity declined every year. In 2003, he starred in a film after which he chose to quit acting temporarily and joined politics. Makers of this romantic comedy-drama suffered a huge loss. This film's failure affected Govinda so badly that he decided to leave Bollywood and venture into politics.

One of the biggest flops of Govinda is...

Raja Bhaiya, Raman Kumar-directed starred Govinda along with Aarti Chhabria in the lead roles. Raja Bhaiya was released in cinemas on November 24, 2003. Apart from Govinda and Aarti, the movie also starred Rakesh Bedi, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Umesh Shukla (OMG director) in key roles. The film was heavily promoted by Govinda, and the film was expected to do wonders at the box office. However, Raja Bhaiya opened with negative reviews and unfavourable word-of-mouth, which led the film to become one of the biggest disasters of that year.

Raja Bhaiya's dull fate led to Govinda's exit from films

Made in the reported budget of Rs 4.75 crore, Raja Bhaiya could earn only Rs 2.85 crore at the box office. This was Govinda's last film before entering politics and taking a break of 3 years. However, his other films,  Khullam Khulla Pyar Karein, Sukh and Sandwich were completed before his temporary retirement, and they were released later. Because of Raja Bhaiya, the makers had to suffer a loss of crores. After this film, Govinda disappeared from the silver screen for three years, and he made his comeback with Bhagam Bhag (2006). 

Govinda's last film

Once hailed as a superstar, Govinda has taken a sabbatical from films. The actor's last big screen outing was Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja (2019). The Raja Babu star is now seen making guest appearances on reality shows. 

Read: This Ranbir Kapoor flop broke his heart, filmmaker quit directing films after failure, later became cult classic on TV

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who first worked at TCS, then left SBI job, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Viral video: Influencer dressed as 'Manjulika' dances on crowded road, internet reacts

Meet actress whose debut film was superhit, got married at peak of career, was left heartbroken, quit acting due to..

Meet star kid, who lived in 1 BHK apartment, never had toys in childhood; is now worth Rs 550 crore, owns...

China and Russia reaffirm their ‘no limit’ partnership as Moscow presses its offensive in Ukraine

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Ananya Panday stuns in unseen bikini pictures in first post amid breakup reports, fans call it 'Aditya Roy Kapur's loss'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement