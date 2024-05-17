This flop caused Govinda to leave Bollywood, director quit films, makers suffered huge loss, film earned only...

In early 2000, Govinda was struggling with stardom, and the failure of this film led him to leave Bollywood for politics.

Govinda is regarded as one of the top stars from the 1980s-1990s. The actor ruled the 90s with his rib-tickling comedy blockbusters. However, in 2000, the actor's superstardom was affected, and his popularity declined every year. In 2003, he starred in a film after which he chose to quit acting temporarily and joined politics. Makers of this romantic comedy-drama suffered a huge loss. This film's failure affected Govinda so badly that he decided to leave Bollywood and venture into politics.

One of the biggest flops of Govinda is...

Raja Bhaiya, Raman Kumar-directed starred Govinda along with Aarti Chhabria in the lead roles. Raja Bhaiya was released in cinemas on November 24, 2003. Apart from Govinda and Aarti, the movie also starred Rakesh Bedi, Sadashiv Amrapurkar, and Umesh Shukla (OMG director) in key roles. The film was heavily promoted by Govinda, and the film was expected to do wonders at the box office. However, Raja Bhaiya opened with negative reviews and unfavourable word-of-mouth, which led the film to become one of the biggest disasters of that year.

Raja Bhaiya's dull fate led to Govinda's exit from films

Made in the reported budget of Rs 4.75 crore, Raja Bhaiya could earn only Rs 2.85 crore at the box office. This was Govinda's last film before entering politics and taking a break of 3 years. However, his other films, Khullam Khulla Pyar Karein, Sukh and Sandwich were completed before his temporary retirement, and they were released later. Because of Raja Bhaiya, the makers had to suffer a loss of crores. After this film, Govinda disappeared from the silver screen for three years, and he made his comeback with Bhagam Bhag (2006).

Govinda's last film

Once hailed as a superstar, Govinda has taken a sabbatical from films. The actor's last big screen outing was Pahlaj Nihalani's Rangeela Raja (2019). The Raja Babu star is now seen making guest appearances on reality shows.

