IPL 2024 playoffs: What happens if rain washes out RCB vs CSK mega clash?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rohit Sharma hilariously requests cameraperson to stop recording sound, says 'ek audio ne meri...'

Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Delhi

Watch: Kiara Advani makes stunning Cannes debut, mesmerises in white high slit gown

Shaheen Afridi denies reports of rift within Pakistan team, says 'small disagreements....'

This white marble structure in Agra, competing with Taj Mahal, took 104 years to complete

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rohit Sharma hilariously requests cameraperson to stop recording sound, says 'ek audio ne meri...'

Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Delhi

Watch: Kiara Advani makes stunning Cannes debut, mesmerises in white high slit gown

7 best teas that support weight loss

6 common signs of slow metabolism

Who should avoid drinking coconut water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

Pro-Khalistan Amritpal Singh To Contest From Jail: Can He Win Against BJP, AAP, SAD, Congress?

Swati Maliwal Row Explained: How It Will Affect AAP In Lok Sabha Polls? | Delhi | Arvind Kejriwal

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

Watch: Kiara Advani makes stunning Cannes debut, mesmerises in white high slit gown

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

HomeCricket

Cricket

IPL 2024 playoffs: What happens if rain washes out RCB vs CSK mega clash?

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming RCB vs CSK IPL match, as it has the potential to be a crucial game for both teams.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 17, 2024, 10:55 PM IST

article-main
File Photo
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After a tumultuous journey in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024, the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru now find themselves on the cusp of qualifying for the playoffs in the current season.

Their fate hinges on the outcome of their final showdown against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, scheduled for 18 May. This match will serve as the ultimate decider, determining whether they secure a spot in the playoffs or must wait another year to realize their dream of hoisting the coveted IPL trophy.

In order to secure a playoff berth, Royal Challengers Bengaluru must emerge victorious against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings on 18 May at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by a margin of 18 runs or within 18.1 overs, based on a projected first innings score of 200 runs.

As it stands, RCB has competed in 13 matches, amassing 12 points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.387, while CSK has played 13 matches, accumulating 14 points with an NRR of +0.587.

What if RCB vs CSK gets washed out?

The forecast for rain on 18 May at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru poses an additional challenge for RCB's playoff aspirations, as adverse weather conditions could potentially favor CSK's advancement to the playoffs.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a 73 percent likelihood of rain on Saturday, leaving RCB to hope for a reprieve from the weather and the opportunity to compete in the crucial match. Otherwise, CSK will clinch the playoff spot by default.

As of now, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have secured spots in the playoffs, leaving only one remaining. The other teams, with the exception of CSK and RCB, have been eliminated from contention.

Also read| 'Seniors should've moved on...': Ex-India star makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Salman Khan house firing case: Haryana man helped accused join Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, gave them...

DNA Verified: Viral clip of ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan with white hair, beard sparks debate, netizens say 'AI-generated'

Meet actor, who lived in chawl, left engineering for films, earned only Rs 1500; now competes with SRK, Salman, Ranbir

Success in share market through birth chart

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aishwarya Rai walks Cannes red carpet in bizarre gown made of confetti, fans say 'is this the Met Gala'

In pics: Sobhita Dhulipala looks 'stunning hot' in plum cordelia jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'queen'

Udaariyaan takes 15-year leap, these actors join Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey-produced show

In pics: Urvashi Rautela sizzles in red strapless gown at Cannes Film Festival, fans call her 'Disney princess'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement