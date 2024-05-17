IPL 2024 playoffs: What happens if rain washes out RCB vs CSK mega clash?

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the upcoming RCB vs CSK IPL match, as it has the potential to be a crucial game for both teams.

After a tumultuous journey in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024, the Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru now find themselves on the cusp of qualifying for the playoffs in the current season.

Their fate hinges on the outcome of their final showdown against the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, scheduled for 18 May. This match will serve as the ultimate decider, determining whether they secure a spot in the playoffs or must wait another year to realize their dream of hoisting the coveted IPL trophy.

In order to secure a playoff berth, Royal Challengers Bengaluru must emerge victorious against Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings on 18 May at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru by a margin of 18 runs or within 18.1 overs, based on a projected first innings score of 200 runs.

As it stands, RCB has competed in 13 matches, amassing 12 points with a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.387, while CSK has played 13 matches, accumulating 14 points with an NRR of +0.587.

What if RCB vs CSK gets washed out?

The forecast for rain on 18 May at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru poses an additional challenge for RCB's playoff aspirations, as adverse weather conditions could potentially favor CSK's advancement to the playoffs.

According to the India Meteorological Department, there is a 73 percent likelihood of rain on Saturday, leaving RCB to hope for a reprieve from the weather and the opportunity to compete in the crucial match. Otherwise, CSK will clinch the playoff spot by default.

As of now, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have secured spots in the playoffs, leaving only one remaining. The other teams, with the exception of CSK and RCB, have been eliminated from contention.

Also read| 'Seniors should've moved on...': Ex-India star makes big statement ahead of T20 World Cup 2024