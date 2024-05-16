Twitter
Education

Education

Meet Indian genius who became world’s 'youngest' surgeon at 7, worked in IIT for...

He became the talk of the town when he operated on the hands of an 8-year-old burn sufferer.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : May 16, 2024, 06:06 PM IST

Akrit Pran Jaswal from Himachal Pradesh's Nurpur was dubbed the world's 'youngest' surgeon as he performed surgery at 7. At an age when kids play and strive to learn new things, Akrit reportedly began displaying early unusual behaviour when he was just 10 months old. Akrit achieved feats at a young age that even adults find difficult. He also learned to walk and talk at the age of 10 months.

He began reading and writing when he was two years old. By the time he was 5, Akrit had amazed everyone by reading English classics. Everyone was amazed to see his exceptional qualities at an age when the majority of 7-year-old kids find it challenging to learn basic math and science.

He became the talk of the town when he operated on the hands of an 8-year-old burn sufferer. He was 7 years old then. Akrit again gained attention at 12 when he became the 'youngest university student' in India. Akrit had one of the highest IQs (146) at the age of 13 in his age group. He became a well-known name across the world when he appeared on the renowned talk show hosted by Oprah Winfrey.

Akrit reportedly worked at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur since he was a young child, concentrating on the search for cancer. Akrit enrolled at IIT Kanpur to study bioengineering after the Chairman of Secondary Education in Dharamshala offered support and guidance to him. Akrit was known as a medical genius. At the age of 12, Akrit enrolled at Chandigarh University to study science. At 17, he was pursuing a master's degree in chemistry.

READ | Meet woman who helps father run Rs 2556 crore company, she is from...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
