Woman walks on the streets of Tokyo in saree, viral video shows people’s reaction

A recent viral video showcased a content creator in Japan, stunning locals with her blue saree and tube blouse.

The saree, a quintessentially Indian garment, has transcended its traditional roots and captivated the global fashion scene in recent years. From Beyoncé’s stunning saree gown to the eye-catching outfits worn by Gigi Hadid and Zendaya at the NMACC gala in 2023, the saree has become a symbol of international glamour and style. Prominent fashion houses such as Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, Rahul Mishra, Gaurav Gupta, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee have played a significant role in this sartorial evolution, showcasing the versatility and elegance of the six-yard fabric.

Celebrities have embraced the saree on the world stage, with Deepika Padukone turning heads at the Cannes Film Festival and Alia Bhatt making a striking appearance in a saree at the 2024 Met Gala. The latest addition to this global saree phenomenon comes from an unexpected place – the bustling streets of Japan.

In a viral Instagram video, a content creator stunned residents of Japan by stepping out in a traditional blue saree adorned with intricate golden borders. Paired with a tube blouse and loose, voluminous hair, she gracefully twirled and swirled, capturing the attention of onlookers. The video has amassed over 7 million views, highlighting the saree's growing appeal and the cultural curiosity it sparks worldwide.

The caption accompanying the viral post reads, "I wore a saree in Japan and the reactions are hilarious! I thought of wearing Indian attire on the streets of Tokyo just for fun but didn’t expect people to actually click pictures and get so shocked."

Reactions to the video have been mixed. While some locals watched in awe, others enthusiastically joined in, filming the scene. Comments on the post range from admiration to critique, with one user humorously noting, “I love how accurately ‘muh toh band karo uncle’ fits here.” Another dubbed her “Gen Z Poo,” a nod to Kareena Kapoor’s iconic character.

Despite the praise, the content creator also faced criticism for her choice of a tube blouse, with some deeming it inappropriate.