Richa Chadha says Heeramandi co-star Sharmin Segal being trolled for her performance is 'audience’s right'

Richa Chadha talks about how trolling is the audience's right amid criticism faced by Sharmin Segal for her performance in Heeramandi.

Riya Sharma

Updated : May 17, 2024, 10:14 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Richa Chadha opens up on Sharmin Segal being trolled for Heeramandi
Richa Chadha recently impressed everyone with her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut, Heeramandi. However, her co-star Sharmin Segal has become a target of the trolls for her performance. The actress has now reacted to her co-star being trolled and called it 'audience's right'. 

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Richa Chadha opened up on Sharmin Segal facing trolling for her performance as Alamzeb in Heeramandi and said, "I think truthfully, it is the audience's right. It's the audience's prerogative that you like the show, you dislike the show. You like a performance, you dislike a performance." 

She further added, "But what happens today, I think in the era of social media, when people start trolling, making memes, doing all that, that's a bit hurtful, I think, for anyone. We must never be unkind because it can happen to you tomorrow. And everyone is a human being.”

Sharmin Segal essayed the role of Alamzeb in Heeramandi. The actress' performance has been highly criticized by the audience. The actress has become the target of the trolls since the release of the series and her performance has also started a meme fest.

She further reacted to people not liking the Heeramandi and said, "It's just a show. And it's just one performance in one show. If you don't like it, why are you obsessing over it and making so much social media content because it's a trending topic? It's another form of jumping on a trending topic. I can tell you, because it's happened to me, it doesn't seem good. And I don't think we should indulge in it as a society."

Heeramandi also stars Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Taha Shah, and others in key roles and opened to mixed reviews from the audience. The show is available to watch on Netflix. 

