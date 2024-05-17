Meet actress who faced body shaming after pregnancy, baby was in ICU, she fought depression, returned to work because...

Sugandha Mishra, who's popularly known for mimicking Kangana Ranaut opened up about going through a challenging phase during her pregnancy and being nervous about making her comeback on TV after welcoming her first child.

Comedian-duo Sugandha Mishra and her husband Dr Sanket Bhosale welcomed their first child, a baby girl on December 15, 2023. The couple are enjoying each moment of this new phase as a blessing. Five months after welcoming their first child, Sughandha resumed work with the show Madness Machayenge: India Ko Hasayenge. In a recent interview, Sugandha opened up about dealing with depression, facing postpartum, and her daughter being admitted to NICU. While speaking to Etimes, Sugandha said that when she completed her pregnancy period, she and her husband Dr Sanket Bhosale decided to go for a C-section

Sugandha Mishra on her baby admitted to NICU

In the conversation, Sugandha revealed that for the first three days, she couldn’t sleep. Her daughter caught an infection after a week of her birth. Sugandha's baby was in NICU and she had to stay in the hospital. The actress said, "I went through a very bad phase after my daughter’s birth and was dealing with too many things. I was dealing with postpartum, I was in pain due to my own stitches and then my daughter was in NICU. Woh pura time itna tough tha (That was a tough phase)."

When Sugandha became over-sensitive

Sugandha revealed that after the baby's birth, there was a phase when became over-sensitive. "I would start crying over small and petty issues. All the time I was very touchy and had become very sensitive. I could not take the pain I was going through and then seeing my daughter in NICU was tough. Itni choti si bacchi and everyone tried to console me," she said.

Sugandha on dealing with body shaming after baby's birth

Sugandha also opened up about being conscious of her weight gain and revealed that people would often remind her about her physical transformation. She asserted, "I was worried about how I would look on television. Mujhe Lagne laga tha main bahut Moti hogayi hoon toh ab main screen par kaise aajaun. People around us keep reminding us that we have put on weight. My family has never made me feel anything but when we step out and meet people they say “Arre aap toh itne mote ho gaye ho, pehle toh Ek dum patle hote the, ab kya ho gaya?.” We can’t keep informing everyone about becoming a mother. I just tell them “Main Khaate Peete ghar ki hoon”. I was worried about coming onscreen with that weight as I had gained 12 kgs. A lot of things were going on in my mind. Luckily, comedy has nothing to do with looks or appearance."

Sugandha revealed that she was worried about coming on-screen after gaining 12 kgs. She said, "I initially felt I won’t be able to memorize like before as I was going through mom’s brain." The actress revealed that when she was pregnant, she was offered the show, but she refused it. "They had offered me the show earlier also when they were making it but as I was pregnant I said no."

Who inspired Sugandha to bounce back?

Mishra added that when the makers again approached her for the show, her family pushed her to take it, "This time my family pushed and motivated me to do it. Also, when you are doing a live show and shooting for a TV show both are really different. You have to be part of script reading sessions, go to the office and be part of technical rehearsals, it is very time-consuming. Then you have to by-heart the script, learn it and perform it in one go, it is a different experience. I initially felt I wouldn’t be able to memorize like before as I was going through mom’s brain. I had started to forget many things and only remembered things related to my baby. I still go through it sometimes." Sugandha gained popularity by mimicking Kangana Ranaut.

Read: This flop caused Govinda to leave Bollywood, director quit films, makers suffered huge loss, film earned only...