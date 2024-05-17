Blinkit offering ‘free dhaniya’ with vegetable orders, people now asking for free…

This move by the company has been much appreciated by a lot of users, however, they also asked to add ‘hari mirch’ (green chilli) with the veggies.

After listening to a user’s mother’s suggestion who had to pay for ‘dhaniya’ (coriander) on Blinkit while ordering veggies, Zomato’s grocery delivery platform has now started to offer ‘free dhaniya’ with vegetables.

“It’s live! Everyone, please thank Ankit’s mom. We will polish the feature in the next couple of weeks,” Albinder Dhindsa, Blinkit’s CEO, posted on X.

Ankit Sawant is the X user, who highlighted the absence of complimentary offerings like ‘free dhaniya’ while buying vegetables, which are customary in traditional marketplaces.

“Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for dhaniya on Blinkit. @albinder – Mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with a certain amount of veggies,” Sawant wrote.

Upon being tagged in the post, Blinkit’s CEO responded promptly, saying, “Will do”. Later, in a follow-up post, Dhindsa announced the implementation of the ‘free dhaniya’ feature, attributing the initiative to the user’s mother.

This conversation has gained considerable traction, amassing more than 650K views and over 9,000 likes. Several users appreciated the move and asked to add the ‘hari mirch’ option as well.

“Dhaniya ke sath mirchi bhi dal dete (add chilli along with coriander),” a user wrote.

“Hey! Dhaniya + Hari Mirch. Sirf dhaniya is not allowed. (Only coriander not allowed),” another user said.

