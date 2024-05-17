Meet IIT JEE 2024 all-India girls topper who scored 100 percentile; her rank is…

Sanvi Jain also plans to appear for NEET-UG 2024.

The IIT-JEE entrance exam is one of the toughest exams in India. Every year lakhs of students prepare for IIT-JEE, but only a few thousand can crack it. JEE Mains serves as the gateway to admission to the IITs. Nonetheless, some individuals manage to gain admission to IITs via tenacity and hard effort. Amid the list of toppers was Sanvi Jain, an all-India girls topper who secured AIR 34.

Karnataka native Sanvi Jain and Delhi native Shayna Sinha were the two female applicants who achieved a 100 NTA score this year. 56 contestants received perfect scores this year. Additionally, this could increase the JEE (Advanced) cut-off, which is the entrance exam required to get into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Recently, in a short interview with Unacademy, Sanvi said, "I had both ups and downs. Sometimes, I would not score well; then, I would have to see where I was going wrong in my concepts. Sometimes, I faced hardships while studying organic chemistry as it required me to memorise a lot. I did face some challenges, but I succeeded."

Sanvi also appeared for session 1 but failed to secure 100 percentile.

The daughter of an engineer, Sanvi, also plans to appear for NEET exam. She says while she took the session 1 exam of JEE Main 2024, she could not secure 100 percentile and thus she wanted to take the exam for a second time. “I appeared for both sessions but could not score 100 percentile last time. Hence, I gave it a try for the second time, and this time, I was able to score 100 percentile,” she said.

Talking about the number of hours she used to decide to study, she said, "I used to study 5 hours daily with my school and got enrolled in Unacademy since I was in 11th std." when discussing the amount of hours she used to decide to study. I believe that the DPP and maths classes taught by Vinnet Sir at Unacademy, as well as the practice sessions offered by Unacademy, were a major factor in my accomplishment."

One of her strategy is to start talking about issues on the day she started. She is undecided between IIT Bombay and IISc Bangalore and wants to appear in JEE Advanced.

About 10,67,959 candidates took the exam, and 250,284 of them are now qualified to take the JEE (Advanced).