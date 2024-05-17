Twitter
Kartam Bhugtam: Shreyas Talpade-starrer is a riveting dive into the unknown

Bollywood

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 17, 2024, 10:29 AM IST

article-main
Kartam Bhugtam poster
Director- Soham P. Shah

Cast- Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, Aksha Pardasany

Rating- 3.5 stars

Kartam Bhugtam directed by Soham P. Shah, is a captivating thriller that explores the enigmatic realms of faith, destiny, and human psyche. With a talented ensemble cast including Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Madhoo, and Aksha Pardasany, the film takes the audience on an enthralling journey that challenges conventional beliefs and leaves them questioning the very fabric of reality.

The story centers around Dev Joshi (Shreyas Talpade), an NRI returning to his hometown of Bhopal after a decade abroad. His encounter with Anna (Vijay Raaz), a local astrologer, sets off a chain of events that blur the lines between fate and illusion. As Dev delves deeper into the mysteries surrounding him, he confronts his own beliefs and navigates a labyrinth of uncertainty.

Shreyas Talpade delivers a compelling performance as Dev, portraying his inner conflict and vulnerability with authenticity. Vijay Raaz mesmerizes as Anna, his portrayal imbued with an unsettling charm that keeps the audience on edge. Madhoo and Aksha Pardasany shine in their roles, adding depth and complexity to the narrative.

The screenplay is the driving force behind Kartam Bhugtam, weaving a tapestry of suspense and emotional depth that keeps the audience engaged from start to finish. The film's haunting background score and evocative visuals further enhance its atmospheric quality, immersing viewers in its enigmatic world.

Soham P. Shah's direction is masterful, skillfully navigating the intricate themes of belief and destiny with finesse. He creates an atmosphere of intrigue and suspense, compelling the audience to question their own perceptions and beliefs long after the credits roll.

In conclusion, Kartam Bhugtam is a must-watch for aficionados of psychological thrillers. With its stellar performances, gripping storyline, and thought-provoking direction, it leaves an indelible impression that lingers in the mind well after the curtains fall.

