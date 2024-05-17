Maharashtra Board Results 2024: MSBSHSE class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to check results via SMS

Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2024: The MSBSHSE 12th exams were conducted between February 21 and March 19, 2024, while the Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams 2024 were held from March 01 to March 26, 2024

Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to release Maharashtra Board's Class 10th and 12th final exam results soon. Once announced, MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 can be downloaded from the official website mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. The notification for the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 date and time will be shared on msbshse.co.in. After the official announcement, students can check MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 on the above-mentioned websites using the required credentials.

The MSBSHSE 12th exams were held between February 21 and March 19, 2024, and Class 10 exams 2024 were conducted from March 01 to March 26, 2024. Over 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exam, while more than 15 lakh candidates took the Class 10 exam this year.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024: Official websites

mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

hsc.mahresults.org.in

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024: How to check results via SMS?

1. Compose a new SMS in the following format: MHHSCSEAT NO.

2. Send the SMS to the number 57766.

3. Await the delivery of the Maharashtra HSC/12th result, which will be sent to the same number.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024: Steps to check result online