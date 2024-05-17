Twitter
US imposes sanctions on entities 'transferring' military equipment between Russia and North Korea

Meet woman not from IIT, IIM or NIT, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

South Africa urges ICJ to order Gaza ceasefire, halt Israel's Rafah assault

Maharashtra Board Results 2024: MSBSHSE class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to check results via SMS

Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's ‘Jahir Sabha’ at Shivaji Park, check routes

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Attacks PM Narendra Modi

9 times Aishwarya Rai inspired us with powerful messages

6 side effects of overeating mangoes

Players to win IPL and T20 World Cup in same year

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

In pics: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Deepti Sadhwani dazzles in orange at Cannes debut, sets new record

Swati Maliwal Assault Case: AAP MP Maliwal Breaks Silence After Delhi Police Visits Her Residence

PM Modi Challenges INDIA Bloc On CAA In Uttar Pradesh’s Lalganj Rally | Lok Sabha Election 2024

Scam 2010 The Subrata Roy saga: Hansal Mehta returns with third Scam series, to tell story of late Sahara group founder

Meet actor, who lived in chawl, left engineering for films, earned only Rs 1500; now competes with SRK, Salman, Ranbir

Education

Maharashtra Board Results 2024: MSBSHSE class 10th, 12th results soon, know how to check results via SMS

Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2024: The MSBSHSE 12th exams were conducted between February 21 and March 19, 2024, while the Maharashtra Board Class 10 exams 2024 were held from March 01 to March 26, 2024

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 17, 2024, 06:10 AM IST

Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to release Maharashtra Board's Class 10th and 12th final exam results soon. Once announced, MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 can be downloaded from the official website mahresult.nic.in, msbshse.co.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. The notification for the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 date and time will be shared on msbshse.co.in. After the official announcement, students can check MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024 on the above-mentioned websites using the required credentials. 

The MSBSHSE 12th exams were held between February 21 and March 19, 2024, and Class 10 exams 2024 were conducted from March 01 to March 26, 2024. Over 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC exam, while more than 15 lakh candidates took the Class 10 exam this year.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024: Official websites

  • mahahsscboard.in
  • mahresult.nic.in
  • hscresult.mkcl.org
  • hsc.mahresults.org.in

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024: How to check results via SMS?

  • 1. Compose a new SMS in the following format: MHHSCSEAT NO.
  • 2. Send the SMS to the number 57766.
  • 3. Await the delivery of the Maharashtra HSC/12th result, which will be sent to the same number.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 10th 12th Result 2024: Steps to check result online

  • 1. Visit the official Maharashtra Board website at mahresult.nic.in.
  • 2. Navigate to the links for Maharashtra SSC (class 10th) or HSC (class 12th) Result 2024
  • 3. Enter your login credentials, such as your roll number and mother’s first name.
  • 4. Submit your details and access your result displayed on the screen.
  • 5. Download the scorecard and print a copy for future reference
