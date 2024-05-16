Search icon
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns heads in intricate black gown at Cannes, walks the red carpet with injured arm in cast

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at Cannes 2024 with her one hand injured.

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 16, 2024, 11:04 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocked the Cannes 2024 red carpet in a black outfit. She was looking mesmerising when she appeared at the even with an injured hand.

Her photos are going viral on social media, take a look:

1. Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai
1/6

Aishwarya looked mesmerising in a black gown, she turned heads with her style and grace at Cannes 2024.

2. Walked the red carpet with injured hand

Walked the red carpet with injured hand
2/6

Aishwarya walked the red carpet with het one hand injured.

3. Left for Cannes with Aaradhya

Left for Cannes with Aaradhya
3/6

On Wednesday night, the Devdas star was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her daughter Aaradhya.

4. Posed for the shutterbugs

Posed for the shutterbugs
4/6

Before boarding the flight, she happily posed for the shutterbugs at the airport and greeted them with a smile. However, it was her hand that caught everyone's attention.

5. Representing L'Oreal Paris

Representing L'Oreal Paris
5/6

Aishwarya waved at the paps for a few seconds but she was tight-lipped about her injury. She is attending the Cannes Festival as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris.
 

 

6. Was seen sporting an arm sling

Was seen sporting an arm sling
6/6

She was seen sporting an arm sling on her right hand, raising concerns among fans regarding her injury.

(With inputs from ANI)

