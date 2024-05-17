Twitter
Meet man who once suffered loss of Rs 15 crore, then built Rs 2000 crore turnover company at 60, he is…

The entrepreneurial journey of Krishnadas Paul demonstrates the true meaning of the saying "age is just a number."

Ritik Raj

Updated : May 17, 2024, 11:12 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

The entrepreneurial journey of Krishnadas Paul demonstrates the true meaning of the saying "age is just a number." He went into uncharted territory at the age of 60 by starting his own business, following nearly three decades of employment in his family's distribution company. Naming his company SAJ after the initials of his three children, Jayita, Arpan, and Sharmistha, Krishnadas Paul embarked on his entrepreneurial odyssey with Bisk Farm in 2000.

Despite encountering a setback that resulted in a loss of Rs 15 crore by 2004, Krishnadas Paul persevered and redirected his focus to Eastern India. Introducing seven new biscuit varieties, each with a unique flavor, proved to be a game-changer as the people of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha embraced his products wholeheartedly. In 2020, during the early phases of the COVID-19 pandemic, Krishnadas Paul passed away. His son Arpan Paul took over as executive chairman, continuing his father's extraordinary business legacy.

Through unwavering determination and strategic acumen, Bisk Farm secured a substantial 40% market share, propelling the company to become a major player in Eastern India. The company's sales skyrocketed to Rs 200 crore by 2008 and surged to an impressive Rs 1250 crore by 2021. Offering a diverse range of products including biscuits, cakes, cookies, rusks, wafers, and snacks, Bisk Farm gained immense popularity with items such as Rich Mary, Sugar-Free Mary, Petit Beurre, and The Top. In 2023, the company achieved turnover of Rs 2100 crore, marking a phenomenal growth trajectory.

