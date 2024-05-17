Twitter
Meet woman not from IIT, IIM or NIT, cracked UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR...

Annie George, a native of Alakode in Kannur, secured AIR 93 in her first attempt at the UPSC 2023 exam.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 17, 2024, 06:22 AM IST

They say that if you desire something and work with full strength in that direction, success will follow. This is the story of Annie George, who succeeded in the 2023 UPSC exam. She secured a 93rd rank in her very first attempt. Each year, millions of candidates take this exam, but only a few manage to pass. Even fewer are those who crack the UPSC exam on their first try.

Annie George, a native of Alakode in Kannur, secured AIR 93 in her first attempt at the UPSC 2023 exam. Expressing her joy, she said, "Although I was optimistic, I did not expect to get such a good rank in my first attempt. I am very happy." Now, she is set to become an IAS officer.

Annie George, who secured the 93rd rank in the 2023 UPSC exam, completed her post-graduate studies in Zoology at the University of Kerala's Kariavattom campus. Afterward, she realized her dream of passing the civil services exam. Her father is a retired Panchayat Assistant Director, and her mother is a school teacher. Her parents have played a significant role in her success.

Among other successful candidates from Kannur are Shilja Jose from Ambayathode and K. Sayant from Thalassery, who secured the 529th and 701st ranks, respectively. In Kasaragod, Rahul Raghavan, son of M. Raghavan, a ration shop owner near Uduma LP School, and T. Chintamani, a staff nurse at Uduma PHC, secured the 714th rank. Other successful candidates from Kasaragod include Anusha R. Chandran from Odayanchal in Kanhangad (791st rank), Suraj R.K. from Beerenangode (843rd rank), and Kajal Raju from Nileshwaram (956th rank).

