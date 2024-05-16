Laapataa Ladies' Poonam aka Rachna Gupta looks unrecognisable in viral photos, amazes with jaw-dropping transformation

Rachna Gupta, who played the role of Poonam in Laapataa Ladies will leave you shocked with her on-screen transformation.
Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been garnering much love from the audience since its OTT release. The film made Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava stars. Another actress, whose on-screen transformation is going viral is Rachna Gupta, who plays the role of Poonam (Deepak's sister-in-law) in the movie. Her social media pics will leave you stunned.
1. Rachna Gupta in Laapataa Ladies
Rachna Gupta is recently seen in the highly acclaimed film Laapataa Ladies wherein she played the role of the mother of a 6-year-old. The actress' on screen transformation has left everyone stunned. She looks completely unrecognisable in her social media posts.
2. Rachna Gupta on playing Poonam
Speaking about her role as Poonam in the film, Rachna said, "I found strength I never knew I had, and emotions I didn't even know I could feel. Sometimes, the roles we least expect are the ones that show us who we really are." She added, "Despite my lack of artistic talent compared to Poonam, I found myself deeply moved by her loneliness and longing for her husband Sravan. Through writing letters to him, I discovered a piece of myself I didn't know was missing. In the film as a mother to a 6-year-old boy, I got to connect with the universal bond between mother and child through music, particularly a lullaby."
3. Rachna Gupta on working with Kiran Rao
Talking about her experience working with Kiran Rao, Rachna Gupta said, "Just like the line from our movie, 'Agar tum nahin hoti na toh humko hum nahin milte,' Kiran Ma'am's guidance has been invaluable in shaping my journey as an actor. She has challenged me to push beyond my limits, embrace vulnerability, and find strength in my true self." On set, Kiran Rao creates a trusting and collaborative atmosphere, where actors feel empowered to explore their characters deeply. Rachna said, "She helps actors feel comfortable with their feelings and urges them to explore their emotions deeply."
4. Netizens react to Poonam's on screen transformation
The actress doesn't enjoy a huge fan following on Instagram, but has people who admire her for her acting chops. When the actress shared some pictures from her movie, Laapataa Ladies, fans reacted. One of the comments read, "can't believe it's the same girl on screen." Another wrote, "surprisingly different girl on screen." Another commented, "you were superb in Laapataa Ladies."
5. Rachna Gupta work front
Before playing the role of a mother to 6-year-old in Laapataa Ladies, Rachna Gupta worked in Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi. She had a small appearance in the movie.