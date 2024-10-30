We are talking about the film Daag which was released in 1973 starring Rajesh Khanna, Rakhee, and Sharmila Tagore. The producers and distributors were initially wary of investing in the film, especially because Rajesh Khanna was also still recovering from a string of flop films.

Whenever a film is released in theatres and is specially directed by a famous filmmaker with superstars starring in it, one expects it to be released with a bang on the silver screen. However, there are times when some films don't get as much attention when they are released but still manage to leave an indelible mark on the audiences. Today, we will tell you about one such film, which was directed by Yash Chopra and garnered much popularity because of its star cast. This film had Rajesh Khanna in the lead role, along with Sharmila Tagore, but despite such superstars, the film was released in only 9 theatres.

Nobody had much expectation from this film, but it touched people's hearts and became a blockbuster. This film, apart from Rajesh Khanna, also starred two actresses who famously did not get along with each other. Even Rajesh Khanna was recovering from two box-office flops when this film was released. However, it took only three shows of the film to make Yash Chopra realise that this film would change the course of everyone's career and prove to be a blockbuster hit.

We are talking about the film Daag which was released in 1973 starring Rajesh Khanna, Rakhee, and Sharmila Tagore. The producers and distributors were initially wary of investing in the film, especially because Rajesh Khanna was also still recovering from a string of flop films. Daag was released only in 9 theatres but as the evening on the release date came, people couldn't help but flock to the theatre.

The lead cast of the film Rakhee, Sharmila Tagore, and Rajesh Khanna also contributed majorly to Daag's success as they worked in the film at a lesser fee than the market rate. Rakhee even gave Rs 3 lakh from her own pocket to make the film.

Daag was later remade into the Telugu film Vichitra Jeevitham (1978).

