Meet man who secured a job at Tesla after an arduous five-month job search.

Dhruv Loya, an Indian-origin engineer, recently shared an inspiring story on LinkedIn about his remarkable journey to landing a job at Tesla, the innovative company founded by Elon Musk. His experience sheds light on the challenges many face while searching for employment, particularly in a competitive job market.

After sending out more than 300 job applications and following up with over 500 cold emails, Loya faced the grueling process of ten interviews over five long months. Despite having three internships, a solid GPA, and engaging in various extracurricular activities, he found himself unexpectedly unemployed for five months. This experience was both daunting and disheartening for him.

In his heartfelt LinkedIn post, Loya reflected on the struggles he endured during this challenging period. He shared that he lost his lease and health insurance, and he constantly worried about his visa status, fearing he could be forced to leave the United States at any moment. To make ends meet, he moved between friends’ apartments, slept on air mattresses, and saved every dollar he could. His perseverance eventually paid off, as he proudly announced that he secured a full-time position as a Technical Support Specialist at Tesla.

In his post, Loya offered valuable advice to others navigating similar job search challenges, particularly international students. He encouraged job seekers to treat their applications as a full-time job, dedicating the same commitment they would to a 9-to-5 role. However, he also emphasized the importance of finding time to relax and enjoy personal interests during the job search process. Acknowledging the emotional toll that job searching can take, he encouraged others to stay positive and maintain hope.

His post resonated widely, garnering an impressive 101,911 likes, 2,627 comments, and 453 reposts. Many users expressed gratitude for his story, with one commenting, “Thanks for sharing this, Dhruv Loya. It rekindled the hope I was losing after months of applying to jobs.” Another user praised Loya’s resilience, stating, “Your dedication and perseverance truly highlight what it takes to succeed in today’s tough job market.”

Dhruv Loya’s journey serves as a reminder that while the job search can be challenging, persistence and a positive mindset can lead to success. His new role at Tesla marks a significant achievement, reflecting the hard work and determination he demonstrated throughout his journey.