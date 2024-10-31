This setback serves as a challenge for India as they strive to salvage their performance in the ongoing series against New Zealand.

In an effort to avoid a humiliating whitewash, India has been dealt a significant blow ahead of the third test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Star pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be absent from the upcoming match, scheduled to begin on Friday, November 1.

According to a report from the Indian Express, Bumrah departed the Indian camp and returned home to Ahmedabad on Wednesday night. The team management made the decision to rest Bumrah in order to ensure the 30-year-old can fully recover for the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Initially, the team had planned to rest Bumrah during the second Test in Pune. However, following the team's defeat in the series opener in Bengaluru, plans were altered. Bumrah is expected to re-join the team when they depart for Australia.

This setback serves as a challenge for India as they strive to salvage their performance in the ongoing series against New Zealand.

India is gearing up to face the Mumbai Test with the goal of avoiding a whitewash in a three-match Test series on home soil for the first time in history. The team's recent defeats in the first two Tests have presented them with a significant challenge in their quest to secure a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Even if India manages to secure a win at Wankhede, they will still need to secure victories in at least three Tests in Australia. Jasprit Bumrah is poised to be India's most crucial player Down Under, as he not only serves as the team's x-factor but also faces added pressure in leading an inexperienced pace attack in the absence of Mohammed Shami.

Bumrah played a pivotal role in India's previous Test series victories on Australian soil in 2018-19 and 2020-21. With a total of seven Tests played in Australia, he has taken an impressive 32 wickets at a remarkable bowling average of 21.25, including one five-wicket haul.

