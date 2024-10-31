This Diwali is particularly significant as Ayodhya celebrated the festival for the first time since the inauguration of the Ram Temple in January.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Diwali greetings to the nation, wishing all citizens health, happiness, and prosperity. He expressed hope that the blessings of Lakshmi and Ganesha bring well-being to everyone. This Diwali is particularly significant as Ayodhya celebrated the festival for the first time since the inauguration of the Ram Temple in January. The event set two Guinness World Records—most people participating in aarti (1,121) and the largest display of diyas, with 2.5 million lamps illuminating the city.

He took X and wrote, "Many happy wishes to the countrymen on Deepawali. On this divine festival of lights, I wish everyone a healthy, happy and prosperous life. May everyone prosper with the blessings of Maa Lakshmi and Lord Shri Ganesha."

In another post he wrote, "Divine Ayodhya! This is the first Deepawali after Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram has been enthroned in his grand temple. This unique beauty of Shri Ram Lalla's temple in Ayodhya is going to overwhelm everyone. After 500 years, this holy moment has come after countless sacrifices and continuous sacrifice and penance of Ram devotees. It is our good fortune that we all have become witnesses of this historic occasion. I believe that the life of Lord Shri Ram and his ideals will continue to be an inspiration for the countrymen in achieving the resolution of a developed India. Hail Siya Ram!"

