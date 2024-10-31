Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang's chemistry in the new video of Bigg Boss 18 impress fans.

While Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh’s friendship is being loved by the audience, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang’s chemistry in the house has become the talk of the town. Now, in a recent task of a romantic dance face-off, netizens have declared Chum-Karan Veer as the winner over Avinash-Eisha.

A new video from Bigg Boss 18 is going viral wherein, Bigg Boss has called in for a dance face-off between the two most talked about ‘couples’ of the house, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang and Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh to promote the brand, ‘My Trident’.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh were seen dancing to ‘Neend Churayi Meri Kisne’ from Golmaal Again. While Eisha wore an Anarkali suit, Avinash was half-naked while dancing on a bed. Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra were seen twinning in black. The two danced to ‘The Humma Song’ from Ok Jaanu. The housemates were seen rooting for Chum and Karan Veer and so did the fans.

A Twitter user shared the dance face-off video and conducted a poll on whose chemistry was better. The majority of the people voted for Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra in the comment section. One of the comments read, "#ChumVeer was mind-blowing." Another user commented, "Oh my my their chemistry." Another user wrote, "Too hot to handle." Another user wrote, "Only #ChumVeer best chemistry." Another comment read, "KV and Chum were lit....other two were dancing like a cartoon."

Meanwhile, Vivian Dsena has become the new time god of Bigg Boss 28 beating Karan Veer Mehra. It will be interesting to see how Vivian now runs the house. He has already started to behave like a strict time god targeting Shrutika in the house. Avinash Mishra, Shrutika Arjun, Shilpa Shirodkar, Arfeen Khan, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Eisha Singh have been nominated this week.

