Sangeeta Raghav's journey is a remarkable one, marked by her transition from a position at the World Bank to becoming a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The civil service exam is notoriously challenging, yet many candidates succeed through dedication and effective study techniques. Today, we spotlight a notable PCS officer who made the bold decision to leave her World Bank role to pursue the UP PCS exam, ultimately achieving her goal of becoming an SDM.

Sangeeta Raghav hails from Shanti Nagar in Gurugram, Haryana. She comes from a family with a strong background; her father is a retired Indian Navy officer, while her mother is a homemaker. Sangeeta completed her schooling and undergraduate studies in Gurugram and later earned a master’s degree from Indraprastha University in Delhi.

Following her master’s, she enrolled in a PhD program at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) while simultaneously preparing for the UP PCS exam. Media sources indicate that after completing her master’s, Sangeeta worked on a project for the World Bank in collaboration with the South Asian Institute, which involved travel to locations like Nepal and Himachal Pradesh.

During her time at JNU, Sangeeta took the UP PCS exam for the first time in 2017 but unfortunately did not pass. However, her perseverance paid off when she attempted the exam again in 2018, securing an impressive second rank. She is now serving as an SDM, having achieved significant success through her relentless effort.