Let us tell you about an inspiring story of a man, who cracked UPSC, defying odds and adversities.

Cracking UPSC CSE, one of the most prestigious exams in the country, is a dream to millions. Every year, exam halls get flooded with numerous of aspirants, carrying dreams to clear the exam and assume reins of the administration to serve the country.

However, there are a few who achieve the dream, despite a dearth of resources, and become an inspiration to society.

Shivam, a taxi driver's son from Haryana's Rewari district, has made his family proud by securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 457 in UPSC exam 2024.

Considering his background, the journey was never easy for Shivam. With his hard work and never-say-die attitude, he succeeded in his mission.

Who is Shivam?

A resident of Rewari, Haryana, Shivam was raised in a low-income household. His father, Hardayal, is a taxy driver and toils hard everyday to earn livelihood.

His mother, Kamlesh Devi, provides tuition to children at home.

Shivam pursued his schooling from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Later, he went on to complete his graduation in B.tech studies from IIT, Guwahati. After this, he set his goal to clear UPSC.

Leaving no stone unturned, he started working hard everyday. He solely relied on self-study and finally reached his destination without any formal coaching.