Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have retained Virat Kohli for Rs 21 crore, up from Rs 15 crore in 2022.

Virat Kohli, the iconic figure of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008, has been retained by the franchise once again, this time for an impressive Rs 21 crore ahead of the upcoming 2025 mega auction.

Kohli's retention fee for the 2025 auction represents a significant increase from his previous retention cost of Rs 15 crore in 2022.

“At the end of this 3-year cycle, it will be 20 years at RCB and that itself is a very special feeling," Kohli said as he expressed his feelings for the upcoming IPL ahead of the Mega Auction.





The RCB made a significant announcement on Thursday regarding their retention choices for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The team has decided to retain the talented trio of Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal.

Virat Kohli, a seasoned player in the IPL, had an exceptional performance in the previous season, IPL 2024. He played 15 matches, scoring an impressive 741 runs at a strike rate of 154.70. Kohli's standout performance included one century and five half-centuries, solidifying his position as one of the top players in the league. With a total of 8004 runs in 252 matches, Kohli holds the record for the highest run-scorer in IPL history, showcasing his consistency and skill over the years.

Rajat Patidar also had a remarkable season in IPL 2024, scoring 395 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 177.13, with five half-centuries to his name. Since his debut in 2021, Patidar has played 27 matches, accumulating 799 runs at a strike rate of 158.85, proving to be a valuable asset for the team.

Yash Dayal, an uncapped player, emerged as a key player for RCB's bowling attack in IPL 2024, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches at an economy rate of 9.15. His performance was crucial in the team's success throughout the season.





In the previous season, RCB secured a place in the top four by winning seven out of their 14 matches, finishing fourth with 14 points. However, their journey in the 17th season came to an end after a close four-wicket loss to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the playoffs.

