On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan extended their warm wishes to their fans.

The stars of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan, are in a celebratory mood and this Diwali seems to be a little more special for them as their movie is set to hit the on November 1.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, both the actors extended their warm wishes to their fans. In a conversation with ANI, Kartik Aaryan wished his admirers with a special message, "Wish you a very happy Diwali". Vidya Balan also shared Diwali greetings and asked her fans to "stay safe". Diwali is known as the 'Festival of Lights.' Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

On October 28, actor Kartik Aaryan was seen promoting his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and made a fun stop in Pune. There he enjoyed a vada pav date with his co-star, Madhuri Dixit. The two stars were seen bonding over Pune's famous snack while interacting with a lively crowd. Kartik shared a video on Instagram where both he and Madhuri were holding plates of vada pav, surrounded by fans.

Talking about the film directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 follows in the footsteps of its predecessors by combining horror and comedy. The excitement around Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been growing, especially after the recent release of the 'Ami Je Tomar 3.0' soundtrack.

The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal with lyrics by Sameer and music by Amaal Mallik, showcases an epic face-off between Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. The film stars Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri, making it a highly anticipated Diwali release.

Set to hit theatres on November 1, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 faces a significant box office challenge from Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. With both films generating considerable buzz, the clash promises to be a thrilling showdown in theatres. As anticipation builds for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, fans are eager to see how the story unfolds, especially with the beloved characters of Manjulika and Rooh Baba back on screen.

