The Diwali festivities in 2024 began on October 29 with Dhanteras, which is considered a day to buy new items like utensils or jewelry. The auspicious time for the Dhanteras Puja was from 6:31 PM to 8:13 PM. Naraka Chaturdashi followed on October 31, with Abhyang Snan (ritual bath) scheduled from 5:20 AM to 6:32 AM, cleansing and preparation for Diwali itself.

Diwali, the main event, is celebrated on November 1, with Lakshmi Puja scheduled from 5:36 PM to 6:16 PM. However, due to differing traditions, some devotees may perform Lakshmi Puja on October 31 from 6:27 PM to 8:32 PM, during the Amavasya Tithi that spans October 31 to November 1. For those following the Nishita (midnight) Muhurat, a special window is open from 11:39 PM to 12:31 AM on October 31.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated on November 2, with the morning muhurat from 6:34 AM to 8:46 AM and an afternoon muhurat from 3:23 PM to 5:35 PM. The festival concludes with Bhai Dooj on November 3, a day dedicated to sibling bonds, celebrated from 1:10 PM to 3:22 PM.

During Diwali, families across India come together to light lamps, exchange gifts, and perform prayers, particularly to Goddess Lakshmi, for blessings of wealth and prosperity. The significance of Diwali extends beyond the rituals, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.