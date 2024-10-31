While some notable stars have been retained by their respective franchises, a significant number of superstars have been released into the auction pool.

The upcoming IPL 2025 promises to be a thrilling 18th season of the premier cricketing event in the world. The highly anticipated mega auction makes its return this year for the first time since 2022, presenting franchises with the challenging task of reshaping their squads by parting ways with several players they had carefully assembled over the past three years. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) permitted franchises to retain a maximum of 6 players, leading to the recent announcement of the retained player lists by each team.

While some notable stars have been retained by their respective franchises, a significant number of superstars have been released into the auction pool. One of the most striking developments comes from the Chennai Super Kings, as the legendary MS Dhoni will continue to grace the field for the team as an uncapped player. Conversely, prominent figures such as Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer, who served as captains for Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, and Kolkata Knight Riders respectively, have been released from their contracts.

List of all players retained and released by each franchise before IPL 2025 auction

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (16.30 cr), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 cr).

Players not retained: Dewald Brevis, Ishan Kishan, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 Cr), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (12 cr), Ravindra Jadeja (18 cr), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 cr).

Players not retained: Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Richard Gleeson, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Devon Conway

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 cr), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 Crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 cr)

Players not retained: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel (Rs 16.5 cr), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 cr), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 cr), Abhishek Porel (Rs 4 cr)

Players not retained: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Gulbadin Naib, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara, Lizaad Williams, Harry Brook, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Marsh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine (Rs 12 cr), Andre Russell (Rs 12 cr), Rinku Singh (Rs 13 cr), Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 12 cr), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 cr) and Harish Rana (Rs 4 cr)

Players not retained: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Jason Roy, Gus Atkinson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 cr), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 cr), Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 cr), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 cr), Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 cr)

Players not retained: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Mark Wood, David Willey, Shivam Mavi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins (Rs 18 cr), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 cr), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 cr), Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 cr), Travis Head (Rs 14 cr)

Players not retained: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Wanindu Hasaranga.

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan (Rs 18 cr), Shubhman Gill (Rs 16.5 cr), Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.5 cr), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 cr), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 cr)

Players not retained: David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier, BR Sharath, Mohammed Shami, Robin Minz, Sushant Mishra.

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 cr), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 cr)

Players not retained: Arshdeep Singh, Matthew Short, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (Rs 18 cr), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 cr), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 cr), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 cr), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 cr), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 cr)

Players not retained: Jos Buttler, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Prasidh Krishna, Adam Zampa.