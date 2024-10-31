One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Diwali is widely celebrated in many countries across the globe, with people illuminating corners of their houses with earthen Diyas and colourful lights.

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, brings immense joy and glee as families get together and share precious moments, marking the special occasion. One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Diwali is widely celebrated in many countries across the globe, with people illuminating corners of their houses with earthen Diyas and colourful lights.

In the year 2024, Diwali is to be marked today, i.e., October 31, 2024. The festival is celebrated on Amavasya Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, as per the Hindu Panchang. Let's check the Puja Vidhi, auspicious timings, rituals and more.

Puja Vidhi

Primarily, Lord Ganesh and goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on the occasion of Diwali. Before starting the rituals, clean the Puja Sthal properly. After this, establish the idols of the deity; place the idol of goddess Lakshmi on the right side of that of Lord Ganesh.

Start the puja rituals by worshipping Lord Ganesh. Perform the 'Aarti' and offer Modak to the deity. Following this, apply vermilion on goddess Lakshmi's forehead and perform 'Aarti'. Distribute the Prasad (spiritual offerings) among your family members and loved ones.

Auspicious timings

The auspicious timings for Puja fall between 7:19 p.m. and 9:11 p.m. on October 31, 2024.

Significance

While there are numerous of stories behind the celebration of Diwali, the most popular one among Hindus is that the festival marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya from Vanvas. It is believed that the people of Ayodhya whole-heartedly their king Ram by lighting Diyas and observing large-scale celebrations.