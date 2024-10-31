On Diwali, pollution in Delhi’s air intensified, with the AQI reaching 325, marking it as “very poor.” According to CPCB data, air quality across all areas in the city ranges from very poor to hazardous, raising health concerns for residents.

Delhi’s air quality has deteriorated sharply in recent days, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing 400 in some areas—a level hazardous to health. Even before Diwali celebrations, which often increase pollution due to firecrackers, the city’s residents are struggling to breathe in what has effectively become a toxic environment. On Diwali, pollution in Delhi’s air intensified, with the AQI reaching 325, marking it as “very poor.” According to CPCB data, air quality across all areas in the city ranges from very poor to hazardous, raising health concerns for residents.

On October 30, air pollution reached particularly dangerous levels, prompting officials to urge restraint during the festivities. Though firecracker sales, storage, and use are banned in Delhi-NCR until January 1, 2025, concerns remain that despite this prohibition, some people may still burst crackers, exacerbating the pollution problem.

The government has introduced strict penalties to discourage firecracker use. Authorities have likened Delhi’s current state to a “gas chamber,” warning that without restraint, the city's air may become unbreathable in the aftermath of Diwali.

Contributing to this environmental crisis are unseasonably high temperatures. The Delhi-NCR region is experiencing heat levels that haven’t been recorded in two decades. On October 30, temperatures climbed above 36°C, with minimums remaining above 20°C for four consecutive days. The Meteorological Department reports that a weak western disturbance passing through the hilly regions could eventually bring cooler temperatures, but as of now, Delhi is sweltering under record heat. This unexpected warmth has worsened air quality as pollutants remain trapped close to the ground, with the lack of wind allowing the smog to persist.

The air quality concerns are not isolated to Delhi but are impacting several parts of North India, with temperatures generally 4.5 to 6.5 degrees higher than normal across the region. The rising pollution and temperature levels underscore an urgent need for environmentally responsible celebrations. Authorities urge citizens to consider alternatives like using eco-friendly lights and avoiding firecrackers entirely, to prevent a public health crisis that could see respiratory issues affect the entire population.