Shah Rukh Khan offered Rani Mukerji's role in Chalte Chalte to this actress. She rejected it because...

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji's chemistry in Chalte Chalte impressed the audience. However, do you know that before Rani, the film was offered to another actress who 'unknowingly' rejected the film, and then Shah Rukh did this?

The actress who was first offered the movie became a star with her debut film. She recently gave a blockbuster with her comeback film. She is Ameesha Patel. In a recent interview, Ameesha revealed how she unknowingly rejected the role in Shah Rukh Khan's Chalte Chalte.

In an interview with the YouTube channel BeautybyBiE, Ameesha Patel said, "In my profession, I missed out on some films. Some became colossal successes, and some failed. I didn’t do Shah Rukh Khan’s Chalte Chalte because I wasn’t aware it was offered to me. My secretary didn’t inform me that this film was in the offering."

Ameesha recalled Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to her rejection and said, "When the film was about to release and Shah Rukh was dubbing for it, he took me into the dubbing studio and showed me a few edits. He said, ‘Come, I will show you edits of the film that you declined.’ I replied, ‘Shah Rukh, what have I declined?’ and he said, ‘This.’”

Chalte Chalte initially starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and a few portions of the movie were also shot. But reportedly, Salman had come on the sets of the movie and created a huge ruckus. Thus, the makers had also removed Aishwarya from the movie. The film then went to Rani Mukerji.

Helmed by Aziz Mirza, the film also starred Johhny Lever, Satish Shah and Lilette Dubey among others in key roles. The film proved to be a box-office success. Made in Rs 11 crore, the film collected Rs 43 crore worldwide at the box office. Just before this, Ameesha Patel had given a blockbuster alongside Sunny Deol in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to star in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming thriller, King. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with his daughter, Suhana Khan, who will be making her big screen debut with this movie. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan who will be essaying the role of the antagonist in the film.

