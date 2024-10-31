A breathtaking aerial view of mega Diwali celebrations in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media, garnishing praise from netizens.

The viral clip, featuring colourful Diwali decor in Noida, has left social media users spellbound. The makers of the video claim that they have tried to capture the “most beautiful buildings" in Noida and Greater Noida West.

Shared on Instagram by an user under the name '@noidagram', the clip has gained over 18.6 k views.

"Sound on: Can you tell us which societies can you recognize? Noida ko isse zyada sunder kabhi dekha hai?2024 Diwali Lights of Noida. We travelled and captured the most beautiful buildings in Noida and Greater Noida west (Noida Extension)", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"So true, it's more beautiful this time", an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Noida ki baat hi nirali hai"

"Nice", a third wrote.

The entire country is steeped in festivities of Diwali, also known as the festival of lights. The festival marks the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of 'Vanvas'. It is believed that the people of Ayodhya held grand celebrations upon the deity's return to his motherland, and lit up Diyas to welcome him.