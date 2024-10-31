She is an alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and has also worked with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Citi and HSBC.

Praveena Rai has joined as the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MCX, India's largest commodity exchange. She has three decades of experience primarily in the financial services sector. Praveena quit as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to join MCX. At NPCI, she looked after business strategy, marketing, products, technology and operational delivery, it said.

Her appointment was cleared by sector regulator Sebi in August this year. She has taken over her new position, a statement said. She also worked with Kotak Mahindra Bank, Citi and HSBC before joining NPCI. Praveena managed payments for Asia Pacific and was the Head of sales at HSBC. She has worked in India, Hong Kong and Japan.

Praveena holds a PGDM from IIM Ahmedabad. She also holds an undergraduate degree in Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy (Chennai). During her professional journey, she has built expertise across banking verticals in Cards, Retail, Commercial Banking and various facets of the payments space.

At NCPI, she helped the company NPCI attain its strategic objectives of offering simple, secure and seamless digital payment experiences to consumers and users across the ecosystem

