Pant will now be the hottest player in the IPL auction pool after the GMR-run franchise decided to release the India international.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been released by the Delhi Capitals (DC) while MS Dhoni has been retained by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore under the new uncapped player rule. Pant will now be the hottest player in the IPL auction pool after the GMR-run franchise decided to release the India international. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released skipper Shreyas Iyer as the IPL franchises submitting their list of retentions.

Each franchise carried a combined purse of Rs 120 crore for retention and the mega auction. A team can, at most, retain six players - either by holding on to them before the deadline or the use of Right To Match (RTM) cards at the auction. With this, the speculations around who are staying with their franchises and who are entering the auction pool, have ended.

Moreover, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have retained Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, and Yash Dayal ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. In IPL 2024, RCB narrowly secured a place in the top four, winning seven of their 14 matches and finishing fourth with 14 points. However, their journey in the 17th season ended after a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the playoffs.