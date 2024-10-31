In the video, Sana Makbul was seen posing for the photographers outside Arjun Bujlani's home

Sana Makbul, who won Bigg Boss OTT 3, lost her temper after a paparazzi said 'mazze nahi aa rahe, idhar dekho.' The actress was spotted at Arjun Bijlani's Diwali party in Mumbai here she scolded paps for making an inappropriate.

In the video, Sana was seen posing for the photographers outside Arjun's home. As the paparazzi asked her to look at their cameras, one of them was heard saying, "Mazze nahi aa rahe, idhar dekho."

Sana appeared surprised by the comment when another paparazzo added, "Isko mazza chahiye." The remarks upset her, and she said, "How bad! That's so cheap. Aise nahi bolte. That's wrong." After the video went viral, one of the social media users wrote, "Cheap mentality and chapri logon ki koi kami nahi India mein."

Summarising her Bigg Boss 3 journey, Sana recalls how she was mocked, ridiculed, and insulted by her housemates, including Ranvir Shorey, Armaan Malik, and Sai Ketan Rao. "I took everything positively, even if I was called 'selfish', 'naagin' by others. Selfish lag rahi hoon toh lag rahi hoon, woh aapka point of view. I've been very true to myself. Mujhe pata hai main kya hoon aur kyun hoon (If I am looking selfish then so be it, that is your point of view. I am being very true to myself. I know what I am).

Sana admits that she was disheartened by the show's host, Anil Kapoor, being harsh on her during the Weekend Ka Vaar. She adds, "I was the most targeted person on Weekend Ka Vaar. Mere pe itne waar hue hai (I was attacked). The first week was about 'convenience ki dosti'. The third Weekend Ka Vaar was very low for me, I just put a shield, and couldn't understand what Anil sir said. I started questioning my friends- Vishal Pandey, and Naezy, as they were judging my friendship, loyalty, and priorities."

