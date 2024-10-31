A 'Bahubali' truck traveling through Haryana has recently gained attention. On Wednesday, the truck was successfully guided across the Sirsa branch canal of Narwana using a temporary bridge. The massive vehicle, equipped with four hundred tyres, attracts crowds of onlookers wherever it goes.

A 'Bahubali' truck traveling through Haryana has recently gained attention. On Wednesday, the truck was successfully guided across the Sirsa branch canal of Narwana using a temporary bridge. The massive vehicle, equipped with four hundred tyres, attracts crowds of onlookers wherever it goes.

In a remarkable feat, two trucks, each with 400 tyres, successfully transported boiler parts for a refinery from Kandla port in Gujarat. They managed to cross a temporary bridge constructed over the Sirsa branch canal after considerable effort. Onlookers are left in awe, often exclaiming in surprise, "What is this?" upon seeing the massive trucks.

Initially, five puller trucks were deployed to help get the trailer across the temporary bridge, but they struggled to succeed. After a half-hour pause due to the steep incline hindering the pullers' efforts, the operation resumed with the addition of two more puller trucks. Each trailer was ultimately pulled by seven trucks, successfully crossing the bridge. The scene was spectacular as crowds gathered to witness the moment, with team members celebrating and applauding. Before the trucks passed, a puja was conducted, and after crossing, the team distributed sweets to celebrate their achievement.

These two trailers, which left Kandla port in October 2023, are transporting boiler parts to the Panipat refinery. The boilers were manufactured in Surat, Gujarat, and were transported to Kandla port by sea. From there, they were loaded onto the massive trailers, each equipped with 400 tyres, for their journey to Panipat by road.

The giant trailer, weighing approximately 800 tonnes including the boiler, features 400 tyres. On flat roads, it is pulled by standard pullers, but when crossing bridges or navigating uphill, 4-5 additional pullers are utilised. Each puller generates over 500 horsepower, resulting in a combined power of around 1500 to 2000 horsepower for the trailer's movement. The journey to its destination is expected to take about 13-14 months. To facilitate this, a clearance of 15-20 kilometres along the route is conducted in advance, removing obstacles such as electricity wires, other impediments, and railway gates. A specialized team, comprising a total of 250 individuals, coordinates this operation after obtaining permissions from relevant departments like electricity, irrigation, and railways.

The overall permission for transporting the trailer to its destination is obtained from the central government, utilising various national highways along the way. A dedicated team of 250 individuals, each performing different roles, accompanies the trailer, which covers a distance of 15-20 kilometers daily. During the journey, approximately 200 tyres have burst and have been replaced. Additionally, a technical support team is present to address any technical issues that may arise.

A permanent bridge has been constructed to span the Narwana Sirsa Branch Canal, completed in approximately 15-20 days with a carrying capacity of 1500 tonnes. This new bridge runs parallel to the existing National Highway bridge. Previously, the truck had navigated this area by crossing over electricity lines and other obstacles, including a railway gate in Narwana.