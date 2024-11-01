The D-Day is here, and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 leads the advance booking, despite getting fewer screens than Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.

November 1, 2024, the iconic date, marking the auspicious occasion of Diwali, and the mega release of two anticipated films, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. We will get you live updates of these films, getting you in sync with the latest activity around the festive releases.

Kartik Aaryan leads advance booking

As far as the advance booking of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are concerned, Sacnilk reported that Bhool Bhulaiyaa grossed Rs 16.43 crores by selling 4,56,344 tickets. Whereas, Singham Again grossed Rs 16.23 crores by selling 4,27,643 tickets.

Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4, clash with Singham Again

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Vidya and Kartik talk about their latest release and the future of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Kartik even shares his thoughts about sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar (OG Doctor Aditya Srivastava from Bhool Bhulaiyaa). Finally they also react to clash with Singham Again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is directed by Anees Bazmee, and Singham Again is directed by Rohit Shetty.

