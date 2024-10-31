MacKenzie Scott was among the earliest employees of Amazon, witnessing the company’s rise to become the largest in the world.

Women philanthropists are significantly enhancing the world through their generous contributions. Over the last decade, numerous prominent figures have emerged as influential philanthropists, with MacKenzie Scott being a standout name who once made headlines worldwide. Once recognized as the richest woman globally, Scott is both a novelist and a philanthropist who has donated over ₹119,522 crores to date, committing to give away at least half of her wealth during her lifetime.

MacKenzie Scott was among the earliest employees of Amazon, witnessing the company’s rise to become the largest in the world. Her prominence in the billionaire ranks surged after her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Following their separation, Scott received Amazon shares valued at ₹253,600 crores, while Bezos retained 75% of their joint Amazon holdings.

According to Forbes, Scott’s current net worth stands at Rs 302671, as reported by Forbes. In 2019, she made a public commitment to donate at least half of her wealth throughout her lifetime. As detailed on her platform, Yield Giving, Scott has contributed over ₹119,522 crores to around 1,600 nonprofit organizations since 2020.

Born in 1970 in California, MacKenzie Scott Tuttle was named after her maternal grandfather, who served as an executive and general counsel at El Paso Natural Gas. She discovered her love for writing at the tender age of six when she authored a 142-page book titled The Book Worm, which was unfortunately lost in a flood. Scott earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Princeton University, where she studied under the celebrated Nobel Laureate in Literature, Toni Morrison.

Scott and Bezos first met while working at the hedge fund D.E. Shaw in New York City. They married in 1993 before relocating to Seattle to launch Amazon. Scott's journey from a budding writer to a leading philanthropist showcases not only her personal growth but also her commitment to making a lasting impact in the world. Her dedication to charitable giving serves as an inspiration for many, emphasizing the role of women in philanthropy and their ability to drive positive change in society. Through her significant contributions, MacKenzie Scott is truly making a difference, highlighting the power of generosity and the potential for wealth to foster social good.