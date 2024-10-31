As early voting continues, with over 57 million ballots already cast, both candidates are intensifying their efforts in battleground states

Donald Trump seized the spotlight on Wednesday with a provocative stunt involving a garbage truck, directly targeting comments made by President Joe Biden that appeared to label Trump supporters as "garbage." The incident unfolded as Vice President Kamala Harris aimed to solidify her campaign message ahead of the crucial election, only to find herself navigating the fallout from Biden's remarks.

At a rally in Wisconsin, Trump climbed into a garbage truck, declaring it "in honour of Kamala and Joe Biden." He criticised the president, stating, "You can't be president if you hate the American people," while wearing a high-visibility jacket. This theatrical display came after a weekend rally where a Trump supporter had referred to Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage," initially putting the Republican campaign on the defensive.

BREAKING: Donald Trump gets picked up in Green Bay, Wisconsin by a garbage truck, just one day after Joe Biden called Trump supporters "garbage." pic.twitter.com/jqjiX6a43V — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 30, 2024

Biden's gaffe occurred when he reacted to this comment during a speech, saying, "The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters." This statement prompted immediate backlash from Republicans, allowing Trump to frame himself as a victim of Biden's rhetoric. Harris, meanwhile, was forced to clarify her stance, asserting that she disagrees with any criticism based on voting preferences.

As early voting continues, with over 57 million ballots already cast, both candidates are intensifying their efforts in battleground states. Harris emphasised unity among voters in her speeches, urging supporters to "lock arms together" and move beyond divisive politics. In contrast, Trump has been vocal about alleged voter fraud and has called for a return to paper ballots.

As both parties prepare for one of the closest elections in recent history, the political landscape remains charged. With inflation and economic issues at the forefront of voters' minds, Trump's antics and Biden's missteps could significantly influence public sentiment in the final days leading up to November 5.