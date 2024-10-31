While a few saw losses, most benefited from the market uptrend, driving significant wealth creation and yielding double-digit returns

India’s economy continued its impressive performance, driving significant wealth creation and yielding double-digit returns for many of the country’s top business leaders. While a few saw losses, most benefited from the market uptrend, as per ET Now's recent report.

Major Wealth Creators of 2024

According to the report, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal experienced a standout year, with his net worth doubling to $26 billion (Rs 2.14 lakh crore). This marks a gain of $10.3 billion (Rs 84,975 crore) in 2024 alone.

Dilip Shanghvi: The founder of Sun Pharma, Dilip Shanghvi, saw his wealth rise significantly due to the company's strong market performance. His net worth climbed to $31 billion (Rs 2.55 lakh crore), with a $9.7 billion (Rs 80,025 crore) increase this year.

Gautam Adani: After a challenging 2023, Gautam Adani made a strong comeback, adding $8.7 billion (Rs 71,775 crore) to his net worth.

Shiv Nadar: Founder of HCL Technologies, Shiv Nadar, boosted his fortune by $8 billion (Rs 66,000 crore).

Mukesh Ambani: Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani surpassed the $100 billion (Rs 8.25 lakh crore) milestone, adding $5 billion (Rs 41,250 crore) to his wealth.

Notably, not all business leaders enjoyed gains. A few faced setbacks despite their high net worth.

According to the report, Kotak Mahindra Bank's founder saw a decrease of $520 million (Rs 4,290 crore).

Radhakishan Damani: The DMart founder lost $507 million (Rs 4,182.8 crore).

Lakshmi Mittal: Steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal’s wealth dropped by $112 million (Rs 924 crore).