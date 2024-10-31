Despite leading the franchise since its inception in 2022, Rahul's name was not included in the LSG's retention list.

Lucknow Super Giants have officially announced their retained players for the upcoming IPL mega auction. Surprisingly, the franchise has decided to part ways with their former captain, KL Rahul. The retained players include Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, and Mohsin Khan. This marks the end of a three-year partnership between LSG and KL Rahul.

Following a disappointing match against SunRisers Hyderabad during IPL 2024, where LSG suffered a ten-wicket defeat, TV cameras captured LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka engaged in a conversation with KL Rahul. The interaction seemed intense, with gestures exchanged between the two.

In a recent video message aired on Star Sports, Sanjiv Goenka shed light on the decision to retain Pooran, Bishnoi, Badoni, Mohsin, and Mayank. The message hinted at a possible rift between the team owner and KL Rahul, adding an intriguing layer to the team's dynamics moving forward.

"It was a simple mindset to go in with players who have a mindset to win, who put the team first before their personal goals and personal aspirations and we wanted to retain as much as of core we could," said Sanjiv Goenka.

Sanjiv Goenka emphasized that selecting Nicholas Pooran was an obvious choice for the franchise, as they aimed to maintain their core team ahead of the upcoming mega auction.

"Our first retention which was an automatic choice, happened within like less than two minutes. We have two uncapped retentions that is Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni. It was a process that Zaheer Khan, Justin Langer and the analyst were involved in," said Goenka.

"We have gone with three bowlers from previous seasons, all Indians. Pooran was a no-brainer for everyone. Ayush has done well for us at No.6 or No.7," he added.

KL Rahul showcased his talent in the IPL 2024 season, playing 14 matches for LSG and scoring 520 runs with an average of 37.14. Despite his consistent performance with the bat, his strike rate came under scrutiny, leading to criticism for his pace while at the crease.

Throughout his career in the IPL, KL Rahul has played a total of 38 matches for LSG, accumulating over 1,200 runs. His strike rate in the 2024 season stood at 136.13, highlighting his ability to score quickly when needed.

As the mega auction approaches, all eyes are on KL Rahul to see which franchise will secure his services. His proven track record and skill as a right-handed batter make him a valuable asset for any team looking to strengthen their lineup. It will be interesting to see where he lands in the upcoming season.

