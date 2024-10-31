Deadpool & Wolverine is the second highest-grossing film of 2024 behind the coming-of-age animated film Inside Out 2.

After a record-breaking summer at the box office, Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine is set to arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on November 12. Starring Ryan Reynolds as irreverent Deadpool and Hugh Jackman returning as the iconic Wolverine, the film thrilled the audiences with its unique blend of action and comedy when it released in July this year.

This threequel made history by overtaking Joker to become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. With a remarkable global box office total of USD 1.34 billion globally, Deadpool & Wolverine became the second highest-grossing film of the year behind the coming-of-age animated film Inside Out 2.

The streaming giant Disney + Hotstar shared the film's trailer in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu languages on its social media handles and wrote, "Claws and swords, indeed a match made in heaven. Deadpool & Wolverine streaming from November 12 on #DisneyPlusHotstar in Hindi, English, Tamil & Telugu."

The storyline kicks off with Wade Wilson, played by Reynolds, grappling with a mundane civilian life after hanging up his mercenary cape. However, when an existential crisis threatens his world, Wade must don the Deadpool persona once more, persuading a very reluctant Wolverine to join him on this chaotic adventure.

Directed by Shawn Levy, the film features a stellar cast that includes returning favourites such as Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Also reprising their roles are Wesley Snipes as Blade and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, among others. New faces joining the franchise include Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox, and Channing Tatum stepping into the shoes of the long-awaited superhero Gambit.

