Watch the viral video below to know why Sidharth Malhotra is being called "rude and arroogant" by the netizens.

Sidharth Malhotra is being slammed for his rude and arrogant behaviour on social media. In a now-viral video clicked at the airport, Sidharth is seen wearing a mask and completely ignoring a fan who repeatedly requested him to sign a hand-made sketch of him. This attitude of the Shershaah actor hasn't gone down well with the netizens, who are now bashing him.

Sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter), one netizen wrote, "Itni ego kis baat ki? Pure career mein flops dene ki? (Why so much ego even after giving all flops in his career)", while another posted in comments, "He's a flop actor with too much attitude." "He and his wife Kiara, both are same", read another comment.

Another netizen wrote, "Just throw that painting there itself and move on from there. Never put these people on a pedestal high enough to make you feel small. The day you stop worshiping them, their existence will vanish. Let that happen and see how quick they lower their tantrums." A similar comment read, "If I was his in the place of that boy I would have thrown sketch in front of that celebrity immediately. My self respect is bigger then anything in the world."

itni ego kis baat ki ? Pure career mein Flops dene ki ? #SiddharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/oYh75Bo9KK (@AdoringRK) October 30, 2024

Meanwhile, on his work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the action thriller Yodha. Made in around Rs 60 crore, the movie was a box office flop upon its release in March this year as it just earned Rs 36 crore net in India and grossed Rs 55 crore worldwide. Produced by Karan Johar, the film also starred Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani in the leading roles.

READ | Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Singham Again clash, comparisons with Stree 2: 'Thodi si gandagi...' | Exclusive

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.