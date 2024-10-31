Originally from Pune, the man went through a gruelling five-month process of job hunting in the US

An Indian-origin engineer, Dhruv Loya, recently shared his journey to securing a job at Tesla on LinkedIn, inspiring many with his resilience and determination. Originally from Pune, Loya went through a gruelling five-month process of job hunting in the US, which included sending over 300 applications, more than 500 emails, and enduring ten rounds of interviews before finally receiving an offer from Tesla.

"I finally got a job!" Loya wrote in a LinkedIn post, sharing the end of a tough journey and expressing gratitude to everyone who supported him. Now working as a Technical Support Specialist at Tesla, he opened up about the hardships he faced along the way, despite having three internships, a strong GPA, and active involvement in extracurriculars.

During those five months, Loya lost his lease, his health insurance, and faced constant anxiety over his visa status, knowing he could be forced to leave the US at any moment. He stayed with friends, slept on air mattresses, and saved every dollar to remain in the country. "It was all worth it," he said, after finally achieving his goal.

Acknowledging the tough job market for international students, Loya shared some of the tools that helped him succeed, including Hunter.io for cold emails, LinkedIn, Indeed, Handshake, Jobright.ai for job searches, and ChatGPT+ to polish his resume and cover letters.

To those facing similar challenges, Loya offered this advice: "Treat applying to jobs as your 9-5, but make time in the evenings and weekends to unwind. Just keep manifesting, stay positive, and believe that things will fall into place."