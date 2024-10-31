The auction for the IPL 2025 is expected to be quite an entertaining one as franchises make their last preparations in terms of squad building and the possibility of some steep battles

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are tactically positioning themselves for the future of IPL as they begin the search for a successor for the legendary MS Dhoni. It is being reported that in the IPL 2025 mega auction, CSK has set their sights on Rishabh Pant.

As for the local players, Dhoni will be retained as an ‘uncapped player’ under new rules and regulations. However, the franchise is very interested in having a future plan that will involve Pant in case he becomes part of the auction. The expected cost of Pant could go up to Rs 20 crore, which could make CSK rethink the retention policy for other players, especially Jadeja, an all-rounder. The decision about Jadeja will largely depend on Pant’s team, the Delhi Capitals, where he is at the moment.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK will retain the services of their captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sri Lanka’s fastest bowler, Matheesha Pathirana. The franchise is also planning to exercise the Right to Match (RTM) option for Jadeja if Pant’s situation permits it. This strategic manoeuvring therefore shows the direction that CSK is taking in assembling a strong team to support Dhoni.

On the other hand, the Gujarat Titans are also preparing for the auction and will probably retain the core team, including Gill, the captain, and Rashid Khan. They are supposed to submit their retention list before October 31, which entitles each franchise to retain a maximum of six players.

The auction for the IPL 2025 is expected to be quite an entertaining one as franchises make their last preparations in terms of squad building and the possibility of some steep battles for the likes of Rishabh Pant and other players. BCCI franchises are very alert to their opportunities and planning as per the player values; the fans can look forward to one of the most eagerly-awaited events in cricket.