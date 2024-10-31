During Lakshmi Puja, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

Diwali 2024: Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most cherished festivals across India. Celebrated on October 31 this year, Diwali symbolises the triumph of good over evil and commemorates Lord Ram’s victorious return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana. The five-day celebration, starting with Dhanteras and culminating with Bhai Dooj, will see devotees performing various rituals to welcome prosperity and happiness into their homes. A key ritual, Lakshmi Puja, will take place on the main day of Diwali, which also marks Choti Diwali this year.

For those observing Lakshmi Puja, here are the specific city-wise timings to ensure an auspicious start to your celebrations:

Lakshmi Puja Timings in Major Cities for Diwali 2024

New Delhi: 5:36 pm - 6:16 pm

Noida: 5:36 pm - 6:16 pm

Gurgaon: 5:36 pm - 6:16 pm

Mumbai: 6:57 pm - 8:36 pm

Bengaluru: 6:47 pm - 8:21 pm

Pune: 6:54 pm - 8:33 pm

Hyderabad: 5:44 pm - 6:16 pm

Ahmedabad: 6:52 pm - 8:35 pm

Chennai: 5:42 pm - 6:16 pm

Kolkata: 5:45 pm - 6:16 pm

Chandigarh: 5:35 pm - 6:16 pm

Rituals for Diwali

Diwali is celebrated by decorating homes with vibrant diyas, colourful rangolis, and flowers. A Manglik Kalash, adorned with a coconut, is often placed at the entrance as a mark of welcome. The house is thoroughly cleaned and Puja is performed early in the morning.

During Lakshmi Puja, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha, seeking blessings for wealth, prosperity, and good fortune. This ritual signifies inviting positive energy and celebrating the abundance that the festival symbolises.

Dos and Don’ts on Diwali 2024

Dos:

Decorate your home with diyas and flowers to invoke blessings.

Perform early morning Puja after thoroughly cleaning your home.

Place a Manglik Kalash to symbolise good luck and positivity.

Don’ts: