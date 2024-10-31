Nimrat Kaur's old statement talking about how she was subjected to taunts for her weight gain has now gone viral, after her name has been dragged amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours.

In the last few months, there have been multiple reports suggesting that Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are soon headed for a separation. The Bachchan family has decided not to respond to any such negativity. In the midst of these reports, some malicious social media elements claimed Abhishek cheated on his wife Aishwarya with his Dasvi co-star Nimrat Kaur, but there has been no evidence backing such claims.

As Nimrat Kaur's name has been dragged in this controversy, one of her old statements has resurfaced on the internet. Nimrat had gained 15 kg for Dasvi and after the film released on Netflix, she penned a powerful note on body positivity and shared how she was subjected to taunts about her weight gain.

When The Lunchbox actress was asked if her post was targeted at trolls, Nimrat told The Times of India in a 2022 interview, "Frankly, it was not so much of trolls that I was referring to. That didn't happen to me. It was something that I experienced personally in day-to-day life. I am referring to people who were around me when I was gaining weight or had gained weight, not those who are hiding behind their gadgets. These are people whose minds have been conditioned in a manner that makes them feel that woh kisi ko bhi kuch bhi bol sakte hain whether it is on someone's body or looks or even food habits. It is as if they have a right to everyone's personal space, and don't realise the sanctity of what is right and what is wrong. No basic courtesy."

"This was not an unintentional space I was in. I knew I shall return to my normal zone. This was about 18 months ago. I decided that I will speak about it one day after all this is over. I had a problem with unsolicited comments. I felt so sad and sorry for people who are not born with unconventional height, looks, bodies, or skin colour. A lot of personal awareness is the need of the hour. We can't go and tell anything to anybody just because we have access to them. I was getting paid for my job but it did affect me to some extent. I would come back home feeling a little odd. Imagine the impact on those who are unable to reverse their condition and have to hear such comments", the actress had concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat Kaur was last seen in the mystery thriller Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film also starred Radhika Madan, Subodh Bhave, and Bhagyashree in the leading roles. It was a box office bomb upon its release in October 2023.

