His story is a reminder to JEE aspirants that patience, focus, and organised preparation can unlock the door to success

Prem Milind Gujrathi, a young man from a small village, showed how ambition and determination can lead to success. Dreaming of studying at IIT, he worked tirelessly to pass the challenging JEE Advanced exam, securing the 2644th rank in 2020. His journey began in Indore, where he started his JEE preparation in 11th grade with the help of private coaching. Following his mentors' guidance, he focused on mastering Chemistry, Math, and Physics, making time management easier during the exam.

Prem’s journey didn’t stop at getting into IIT. After completing his B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kanpur, he decided to pursue MBA from IIM Calcutta.

In his preparation strategy, Prem emphasised strengthening his understanding of topics rather than learning new ones at the last minute. By revising class and self-made notes, he boosted his confidence and managed exam stress effectively.

He believes maintaining a physical and mental balance is crucial for exams like JEE. Reviewing mistakes, practising self-discipline, and having a consistent sleep routine were key factors in his preparation.

Prem chose engineering because of his passion for subjects like Physics, Chemistry, and Math. His story is a reminder to JEE aspirants that patience, focus, and organised preparation can unlock the door to success.