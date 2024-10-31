Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opened a day before Ajay Devgn's Singham Again. Yet the horror-comedy is trailing behind Rohit Shetty's actioner.

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are geared for the mega Diwali clash, and both films are fighting toe-to-toe at the box office. The advance booking of both films is in full swing, and there is a close watch on who's leading the race on Day 1. Industry tracker portal, Sacnilk has shared the data of advance booking of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. As per the latest data, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again is leading, earning more than Kartik Aaryan's BB 3 in advance booking. Till now, Singham Again collected Rs 13.81 crores in India and sold 3,54,944 tickets.

On the other side, Kartik's horror-comedy has sold 3,46,346 tickets and collected Rs 13.14 crore from India. This has to be noted that Singham Again opened a day later than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Still, Ajay Devgn's film is leading the Diwali clash. The screen ratio between the two films is 60:40 (60% Singham Again, 40% Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3).

Earlier on Thursday, DNA India reached out to trade analysts to learn more about the clash. Both experts, Komal Nahta and Ramesh Bala stated that Singham Again will open better than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Trade experts on Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Komal Nahta clarified that both films are competing neck-to-neck, and it's a 'rare thing' that has happened. "Singham Again is leading marginally from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This is because it has got more screens than Kartik's films. But both movies are performing extremely well, and it will be a bumper Diwali for Bollywood," he said.

Ramesh Bala also said that due to Rohit Shetty's popularity, with Ajay Devgn and cameos of other bigger stars, Singham will have an upper hand as compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the south. "Due to Chennai Express, Rohit has a fanbase here (in the south) and it also has elements from Ramayana, so being an emotionally-charged actioner, Singham Again races ahead, but Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is not lacking behind."

