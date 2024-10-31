CRICKET
Each franchise can retain up to six players, including a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped Indian players, as they aim to build competitive squads for the upcoming season
As the deadline for player retention approaches, IPL franchises are finalising their lists ahead of the highly anticipated 2025 mega auction. By October 31, teams will confirm which players remain with them, setting the stage for strategic moves in the auction scheduled for late November. Each franchise can retain up to six players, including a maximum of five capped players and two uncapped Indian players, as they aim to build competitive squads for the upcoming season.
Among the notable retentions, Virat Kohli is set to continue leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), reaffirming his pivotal role in the franchise along with Yash Dayal and Rajat Patidar. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni will be retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as an uncapped player, marking a historic moment for the iconic captain along with franchise captain Ruturaj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Lanklan bowling sensation Pathirana. The Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are expected to retain their core players, focusing on maintaining continuity and leveraging their established strengths. Hardik Pandya, Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav are most likely to be retained by MI, and Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Sai Sudarshan, Shahruk Khan, and Rahul Tewatia are most likely to be retained by franchise.
1. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Expected to retain stalwarts Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, with decisions pending on other key players like Varun Chakravarthy or Venkatesh Iyer.
2. Delhi Capitals (DC): Following the departure of skipper Rishabh Pant, they are likely to keep Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav as central figures in their lineup.
3. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): The future of captain KL Rahul remains uncertain, but explosive batsman Nicholas Pooran and spinner Ravi Bishnoi are expected to be retained.
4. Punjab Kings (PBKS): With a focus on entering the auction with a substantial budget, they are set to retain promising talents like Arshdeep Singh and uncapped players Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh.
5. Rajasthan Royals (RR): Captain Sanju Samson is a guaranteed retention alongside emerging stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag, while they may look for bowling reinforcements during the auction.
6. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Following impressive performances, both Heinrich Klaasen and skipper Pat Cummins are likely to remain with the team.
With an increased purse limit of Rs 120 crore—up 20% from last year—franchises are carefully evaluating their retention strategies. Retaining five capped players could cost a team up to Rs 75 crore, prompting some teams to consider fewer retentions for greater flexibility during the auction.
As teams finalise their rosters, fans eagerly await the official announcements that will shape the landscape of IPL 2025. The retention lists will not only reveal which stars will continue in their current roles but also hint at potential bidding wars during the auction as franchises seek to bolster their squads with fresh talent.
With each team balancing nostalgia for past successes against the need for innovation, IPL 2025 promises to be an exciting chapter in cricket's premier T20 league.
